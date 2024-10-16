Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SJR Worksop Women’s Development team bounced back from their first defeat last week with a 2-0 win away at Dearne & District.

SJR looked to get on the front foot at the start of the game and start fast.

The first half was more of each team figuring each other out.

With both teams creating chances on goal, Dearne seemed to create the better openings early on in the first half and they made Gina Cawery make a great save from a fine shot on target which looked to be hitting back of the net.

SJR Women Development in action at Dearne.

SJR had to make a change early on as Imogen Bownes struggled with a little knock to the knee and had to be replaced by Tayla Watkinson.

SJR tried to get a foot on the ball and try to control the game more but struggled at times.

Then SJR made another substitution with Watkinson coming off and Ayesha Stead coming on.

This made SJR start to settle down and get a grip of the game.

Despite both teams creating chances in the first half, neither team could find the net and the half ended goalless.

SJR made one change for the second half with Lucy Rixham coming off and Rachel Jenkinson on.

Jenkinson went straight into the back line of Sarah Harvey, Deysha Pressley, and Evie Richardson.

This back line held their line well throughout the game and caught Dearne offside quite a few times.

SJR started the second half well and started to get a handle on the game, controlling the tempo.

There was some great link-up play with Tammy Hessey, Ayesha Stead and Lauren Bell in the second half. This continued and Lauren Bell seemed to be a thorn for Dearne as she was pressuring the Dearne midfield.

Along with Lauren Bell a thorn in Dearne’s side was Elissa Dixon, who pressured the Dearne defence and was always battling to get the ball back for SJR.

And Dixon got her reward after the Dearne keeper spilled the ball from Lauren Bell’s shot and Dixon finished on the rebound.

Soon after the kick off Dixon found herself in the same position as before.

A great ball from Jenkinson to Hessey saw her shot spilled once again by the Dearne keeper and Dixon again put the ball in the back of the net.

SJR's defence restricted Dearne to limited chances at goal in the second half when Dearne were trying to fight back late on in the game.

But SJR controlled the second half well and saw out the game for a 2-0 win and a first clean sheet of the season.

SJR Player of the Match was Lauren Bell.