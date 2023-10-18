Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Worksop Town making the FA Cup first round for the first time in 22 years, all eyes now fall on SJR’s women's attempt to emulate that.

Club founder John 'Gus' Guest said: “For long enough women’s football wasn’t taken too seriously in a male dominated area - more like a novelty or a fun act.

“Oh how the times have changed especially with our national side being so successful and inspiring many to take up the same challenge.

Cup mission - SJR captain Abbie Lister.

“SJR's female teams are a good example of how that as altered. We have three in all and they are attracting more interest at times than the male teams.

“This landmark FA cup game on Sunday is a example how far they’ve progressed under the careful eye of boss Lee Scott and his coaching staff, who have created a very competitive side in a very short time.

“Come and join us at home on Sunday and see how far these inspirational girls have come.We welcome your support and help to inspire these young SJR Worksop girls to victory in the famous FA Cup.

“There are some very talented players to view. Let’s make this a unique occasion as we all did when the men’s team played the Tigers, which was some occasion.”

Club president and women’s team sponsor Peter Whittaker added: “Our SJR girls have a great opportunity this week to really show off their talents.

“Not only is this a momentous day for our club but also a fabulous occasion for the town, having seen our friends and new rivals Worksop Town successfully overcome Boston United to go into the hat for the draw.

“Having been active in the transfer market, Lee Scott and his coaching staff have put together a superb squad who we know are going to fight for each other and give their all to get the win.

“This group has really come together this year and we’ve seen the standard move up a few levels and can see a bright future for these hugely talented ladies.

“Show them and the town the support they deserve on Sunday and let’s get two Worksop clubs into the FA Cup first round for the first time in history.”

Captain Abbie Lister said: “I’ve played for this club since the women’s team was formed four years ago.

“I’ve seen the ups and downs, but this is the best squad we’ve ever had and after some lows and tough times, this is a moment we deserve for our patience and not running away from tough periods.

