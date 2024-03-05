SJR Worksop shine with convincinng win at Staveley

SJR Worksop were too good for Staveley as their good run went on.

After yet another weekend off, SJR looked to take last games momentum into this and keep the run of form going.As the game got underway SJR started very well, looking to capitalise early on and take some authority in the game and after only 15 minutes from an SJR corner it was Jack Greaves who leaped above the staveley defender to smoothly head home.Staveley looking for an early reply tried to pile on some pressure to get back into the game, but it was around the 30 minute mark when keeper Joe Vaughan took a quick throw to find Tom Moody in space down the left hand side, who then slotted Charlie Baird through as he beat his man to cut inside and smash it home to make it SJR’s second of the game.

SJR looked to gain another with the midfield 3 of Lake, Tongue and Templetin dominating constantly finding the gaps for Baird Mullen and Starke and only moments later Mullen found himself in behind the staveley defender in a dangerous area only to be pulled down by the last man, resulting in a red card for the home side leaving staveley with 10 men for the remainder of the game.

The second half got under way and with SJR in a comfortable position, didn’t want to drop off and let it slip but early on they was punished with a very harsh hand ball resulting in a Staveley penalty, but a magnificent save by Joe Vaughan kept the score at 0-2.Around the 65 minute mark, Luke Tongue put a nice little chip to Charlie Baird just inside the 18 yard box who brought it down on his chest and fired it on the half volley in the bottom corner to make it 0-3.