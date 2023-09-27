Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Man of the match Tom Mullen led the way with four goals, Alex Bennet scored a hat-trick and Evan Stead the other.

SJR were looking to build on the previous week's first win of the season.

Both teams started bright, moving the ball well and asking questions but SJR took control of the game with a midfield three of Baines, Shep and Wesley controlling throughout and moving the ball well, and a back four of Scott, Wesley, Mckernan and Moody never looked troubled.

The home side were the most threatening with Alex Bennet opening the scoring with a well-worked goal.

But SJR didn’t take their foot off the pedal and pushed on, not allowing Bennington to play and dominating the game, the front three of Bennet, Mullen and Stead working tirelessly and creating chances, looking a constant threat.

As the first half progressed it was Mullen who scored two more, taking one around the keeper after capitalising off a mistake from the defender, and just before half-time Bennet added another to make it 4-0.

Second half the home side came out looking to put the game to bed early doors and be ruthless in their performance, and it was Bennet who got the first of the half for his hat-trick to make it 5-0. SJR were in total control of the game and pushed on for more and, while playing some fantastic football, added another three with captain Mullen completing his hat-trick, and Evan Stead getting his first for the club.

SJR Worksop A, the club's young second team are really starting to thrive in the hostile grounds of the Doncaster League and produced a 3-3 away draw at Adwick Park after coming from behind three times through Callum Wright (2) and Taylor Thackery.

The first goal came from Wright, who put in a very good centre forward's performance, with Adwick defence struggling to deal with him throughout.

After going 2-1 down it was Thackery's turn to level things up when a typical finish.

However SJR fell 3-2 down just before half-time.

In the past this is where this young side might have folded, but they went on to dominate the second half and after some tactical switches found an equaliser through Wright.