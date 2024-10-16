SJR Worksop make it three wins in a row in cup win at Rossington Main

By Andrew Guest
Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 11:31 BST
SJR Worksop reeled off a superb third away win on the bounce in the Central League's Buckingham Insurance League Challenge Cup as they triumphed 2-1 at Rossington Main on Saturday.

SJR were in confident form after their two back to back wins.

And with only a couple changes to last week's side, they took just 20 minutes to go ahead.

Some great play saw Bennet find some space down the left hand side and he crossed the ball to find Oliver Perry, who slotted home nicely.

SJR net at Rossington.SJR net at Rossington.
With that early boost of confidence, SJR were creating plenty of chances, but couldn’t find that second goal.

Rossington were moving the ball well and asking questions of their own.

And they managed to win a penalty when striker Bradley Johnston looked to have been pulled down in the area, who then put it away to level matters.

Shortly after, again finding some space down that left hand side, a great cross found Jake Scott at the back post to poke home and restore the lead for the visitors on 41 minutes.

With both teams chasing the next vital goal after the break, SJR were creating chances, but the home keeper made some great saves to keep the score at bay.

Rossington were still never out of the game, having some fair chances themselves but young SJR goalkeeper D. Smith never looked fazed as he kept them out.

With no further score in the second half, SJR saw out a very big win for the men’s side to progress through to the next round of the cup.

Tom Moody was named Man of the Match.

This Saturday they are back on home turf against a tough Hatfield side.

