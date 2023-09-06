Watch more videos on Shots!

SJR started well, were in control of the game, and looking a much better unit than previous.

It was SJR who had the better chances of the first half and it was man of the match Dean Bonser who broke the deadlock nine minutes before half-time

SJR came back out as they went in, pushing for the next goal to take off the pressure, and within two minutes Ash Brook went one on one with the keeper and slotted home to make it 2-0.

SJR lost goals feast at Kiveton Park.

However, soon after Kiveton were given a very light penalty decision and Solly Limb pulled one back.

The game was then turned on its head as Kiveton netted twice, Abiodun Olukoton levelling the scores on 74 minutes then taking the lead on 80 minutes through Nataan Blagg.

Stunned SJR battled hard to salvage something from the game only to see Dillon Gregory round the keeper to make it 4-2 to the home side after a poor back pass.

But SJR kept battling and managed to pull one back to make it 4-3 through Mason Gee, but the final whistle came only minutes after.

It was an unfortunate turn of events as for 60 minutes of the game SJR seemed in control, but it underlined you can never take the foot off the pedal at this level otherwise you will be punished.

However, there were many positives to take from the game for the visitors, despite the result.

SJR Worksop A made it seven points from the first three games after an 8-2 rout of Stainforth New Inn -their highest total in a game since being in the Premier League and sending their young squad to the top of the table.

Showing character and maturity against physical opposition, they got off to a flying start after 10 minutes when Kieron Taylor was upended in the box for a penalty and the returning Ryan Parker stepped up to slot home.

But after several one on one situations that weren’t converted New Inn found an equaliser with a great strike.

On the stroke of half-time Kian Smith fired home to make it 2-1 and atoned for his earlier misses.

The second period was much better with a higher tempo and a ruthless streak in front of goal.

Kieron Taylor made it 3-1 with a quality strike followed by the goal of the game from Ryan Parker, who hit a beauty with the outside of his right foot into the top corner for 4-1

Theo Weaver then got in on the act with the fifth goal and another unbelievable piece of skill and finish.

SJR were now playing some excellent football and the opposition just couldn’t live with the pace at which they were moving the ball around

A sixth and seventh were soon added with Kian Smith getting his brace and Divine Malakai adding coolly from the spot after Taylor was once again upended when through on goal

New Inn pulled a goal back for 7-2 before Cody Downing rounded off the scoring. tapping home after a great team move.

SJR Worksop Ladies turned in a five star performance in their opening fixture of the season with a 5-0 demolition of Outibridge Ladies.

Nearly a year ago Outibridge knocked them out the League Cup 8-1 so a tough match was anticipated.

However, in the very first minute Beth Gingell broke through and beat the keeper to score from an Olivia Walker assist.

This shook Outibridge and SJR were consistently on the front foot missing chance after chance.

The half-time team talk was about not ruing missed chances and it was made clear that the second goal would be vital.

It went to SJR when the impressive Gingell broke free again to score her second.

Emily Murphy scored the third and fourth goals, but it was her overall hard work and link play that earned her the player of the match award.

Youngster Emily Myatt completed the scoring with a left footed strike that nestled into the net.

The ladies next play at home in a fortnight against Sleaford.

Charnock Ridgeway beat the brand new SJR Worksop Women A 5-0 in SJR's first match together.

Away to an established Charnock team SJR were always looking at an uphill battle.

On a really hot day with only the bare 11 players, they showed some great character, really good football at times and worked their socks off which was all the club could have asked for.

They now have three weeks to recover and work hard to put things right.

Player of the Match was Ebony Griffiths.