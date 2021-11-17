SJR Worksop learn a lesson in defeat to league leaders

SJR were comfortably beaten by leaders Thorne Colliery.

They were up against it early after falling 1-0 behind inside five minutes.

The visitors then doubled their lead before Alex Boyd was forced off injured for the hosts.

It was 3-0 after Thorne Colliery picked off SJR, before Taylor Thackery bagged a consolation goal.

Boss Andrew Guest said: “We huffed and puffed in the first half, playing some tidy football but not really creating any opportunities.

“We started playing some great stuff and had Thorne on the back foot for the majority of the second half, but you could see why they are top of the league.

“They had a determination and system that just didn’t allow us any easy chances, everything had to be earned.

“Our lads dug in and kept playing their stuff. We’ll learn from this and our lads are improving individually and as a team all the time.”

The side’s development team won 3-2 at Tickhill with a hat-trick from Dee Scott.

Scott opened the scoring with a penalty after Kian Smith was upended.

Against the run of play Tickhill equalised when a long ball caught the development defence napping.

Development then fell behind after poor defending allowed the hosts in.

But they came back to level the scores soon after when Scott tapped home at the back post.