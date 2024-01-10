SJR Worksop Ladies rock league leaders Gainsborough Trinity to close gap

Third-placed SJR Ladies produced an excellent 2-0 home win over leaders Gainsborough Trinity to start the New Year in style.

Sarah Harvey is congratulated on her debut goal.

It was always going to be a nervous, edgy affair as there was also local derby pride at stake and the pitch also didn't help make it a football game for the purists.

SJR started on the front foot, spending time in Gainsborough territory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nothing really came from it and after about 15 minutes Gainsborough started getting control of the game and were having a spell where they were having the lion's share of possession.

It was difficult for SJR to progress the ball forward as the half they were defending in was really heavy underfoot.

Emily Myatt broke free for SJR but her shot was straight at the Gainsborough goalkeeper while the visitors had a shot that went wide.

Rachael Bell and Sarah Harvey started to form a good partnership together at centre back, along with captain Abbie Lister and Lucie Spendiff at full backs, and with Emily Jones in goal, the back five were looking very solid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The SJR midfield started to get control of the game and it was Lauren Cundy who produced the pass of the first half to set Beth Gingell away, the prolific Gingell making no mistake as she outstripped the defenders and smashed the ball into the goal.

The second half started with Gainsborough coming close.

Myatt then broke free of the Gainsborough defence, but the keeper made a good save.

But SJR won a free kick on the edge of the Gainsborough area and debutant Sarah Harvey confidently stepped up and bent the ball into the Gainsborough goal to double the lead.

SJR were starting to regain their confidence and knocking the ball about around the back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rachael Bell was standout at the back and Cundy was immense in midfield, earning herself the player of the match accolade.

Rachael Bell put her body on the line to throw herself into a tackle to block an almost certain goal for Gainsborough. She had to come off through injury at that point but thankfully it doesn't appear to be as bad as first thought.

Amy O'Brien and Emily Murphy, playing against the team they left to join SJR, put in great shifts for the team both with and without the ball and Lauren Bell and Tammy Hessey were their usual hard-working selves.

Aimee Roper added some quality on the left side with her passing in behind the defence, and 16-year-old Ava Thompson came on for her home debut and is another player with a bright future in the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement