SJR Worskop sealed a 3-2 win at Grimsby Borough.

Joining him will be Phill Hall as his assistant and Adam Pike will remain in a coaching role.

A club spokesman said: “Lee is a fantastic football man and his work recently with our club just shows how valuable he is to us.

“He’s turned our soccer school into the best in town. He’s helped transform our girls under 16’s team and since he joined the men’s team as head coach we’ve only lost two in 16 matches.

“As a committee we’re excited to see what the coaching team can do with our talented bunch of women's players.”

The team enjoyed another good win at the weekend after beating Grimsby Borough 3-2 away.

SJR started well with the strong wind helping them peg Grimsby back.

The visitors created a number of chances and eventually took the lead when a corner fell to Hannah Storey.

Lauren Bell started to influence the game with her tireless running and link up play with Storey, Chapell, Stacey Buxton and Lindsey Law.

Buxton saw a chance go begging when she was played in by Law.

That miss was short lived as Buxton produced a fantastic turn on the edge of the box and scored.

The second half started in the worst possible way, when a Grimsby player blocked a clearance and the ball picked up momentum with the wind and bounced over Chloe Rose in the goal.

The back line of Abbie Lister, Georgia Hunt, Emily North, Lauren Bell and Rose in the goal was all holding firm and becoming increasingly difficult to get past.

On a rare occasion when the back four did become a little unorganised Grimsby capitalised and equalised when a cross into the box was headed home.

This spurred SJR back into life and they again started to control the game and pin Grimsby back.

Buxton was sin-binned for dissent, but it failed to halt SJR’s growing momentum, with Bell and Tayla Watkinson (16), making her first team debut, starting to cause problems in the wide areas.