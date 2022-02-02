All smiles for these SJR youngsters.

In Match 1 the goalscorers were Franky Gascoigne, Jan Drewniak and Freddie Lowde.

Man of the match went to Max Milner for some great saves in goal. Praise also to Jude Ashley for a fine defensive display.

In Match 2 goalscorers was Thomas Booth who was also man of the match.

Praise also wet to Jude Owen for being solid in defence and Emile McGregor for some good saves in his first start in goal.