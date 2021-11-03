SJR Worksop get 'biggest win in club's history'

SJR were too good for league favourites Newark.

Goals from Matty Templeton and Maxwell Sykes secured the points in front of 122 fans.

The game was a designated charity game in memory of Sam Fisher, a local man who passed away recently in Australia.

Boss Andrew Guest said: “It was a fantastic performance and the biggest result in the club’s history infront of our second highest attendance.

“From the get go the lads were on it, pressing in numbers and keeping shape brilliantly. It is a credit to the work Lee Scott has put in with them on the training ground.

“We saw the game out with great maturity for such a young team and hopefully we can build on this now.