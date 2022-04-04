SJR Worksop game with Harworth Colliery abandoned at half-time after referee is allegedly threatened

SJR Worksop had been leading 1-0.

The incident happened moments after SJR had a player sin-binned and then another one sent off.

An eye-witness said: “The ref approached the SJR bench, there seemed to be a lot of animated discussion and then the ref and two linesmen walked off the field.

“I thought he'd blown for half time. No one seemed to know what had happened and I was as bemused as the other folk there.”

An SJR official said: “It was just after this incident (the red card) that the referee decided to abandon the match, despite the appeals of both sets of players and staff.

“It was a massive shame as the match was very evenly balanced and was being played in great spirit.

“We would like to thank all the Harworth lads and staff for coming back after and staying for a drink with us, a classy club, run by top people. These are two clubs who are really doing their best to improve local football.”

The visitors started best and hit the post from close range after ten minutes.

But SJR grew into the game from then on with Matty Templeton causing all sorts of problems down the right wing.

Ben Brown opened the scoring on 20 minutes after beating his man before firing home.