SJR Worksop ease to 6-2 win over Askern MW

SJR impressed in their 6-2 win.

Taylor Thackery bagged two with Mason Gee, Maxwell Sykes, Alex Boyd, Ben Brown also getting on the scoresheet.

The hosts got off to a flying start when Taylor Thackery ran riot and grabbed two quick fire goals.

But then the tempo dropped and Askern got back into it when Bruno Holden fired in a screamer, before Askern levelled.

SJR somehow were denied a third goal at the start of the second half when Taylor Thackery saw a penalty saved.

Amazingly he was fouled again going after the rebound, before the keeper saved the resulting penalty.

But SJR brushed off the disappointment and hit the front when in-form Gee scored with the aid of a deflection.

SJR took charge from there on with the impressive Boyd adding a fourth from a corner.

Sykes added another to complete a good team move, before Brown wrapped the scoring up.

But the club’s development side suffered a 3-1 defeat against a very strong Rossington side who had won 9 out of 9 games so far this season.

From the off SJR were under pressure, but the defence of Jack Wroe Ewan Birch and Finn Sweetnam stood firm assisted by the ever improving Reece king in goal.

SJR could’ve gone in front on 20 minutes when first-team player Taylor Thackery beat the offside trap and through on goal unselfishly squared the ball but it just fell short for Dee Scott.

Rossington moments later went 1-0 up after a series of corners and pressure paid off.

The introduction of another first team player Max Sykes for Thackery gave the young side the much needed guile against their classy opponents.

And it was Sykes who got development back into the game with a long range shot.

But SJR suffered a blow when Kian Smith had to leave the field after getting injured in a brave 50-50 tackle.

Rossington were gifted a goal when a clumsy challenge resulted in a penalty which they duly dispatched.