SJR Worksop ease past Bakewell to book place in next round of League Cup

Tom Mullen was man of the match as SJR eased to the win.

wo Maxwell Sykes goals and strikes from Jaden Thackery and Matty Templeton sealed their place in the draw for the next round.

Boss Andrew Guest said: “It was a good win against solid opposition, where we played some fantastic football despite the conditions.

“From the off we looked dangerous and dynamic before they scored. In the second half we asked the lads to keep to the passing game despite the pitch cutting up.

“MOM went to Tom Mullen who dictated play throughout, not giving the ball away once.

“Thanks to those who come to watch, Worksop Town fans, ex players, friends and family members, I think you’ll agree the lads play football that is good to watch.”

SJR started well with Templeton causing plenty of bother down the wings.

Several chances went begging, due to some outstanding goalkeeping, but it seemed only a matter of time until we took the lead.

But against the run of play Bakewell pinched a goal with a good move, eventually following in a save from Dylan Hough.

SJR slowly regrouped and levelled when Thackery tapped home from Templeton’s cross.

Ryan Parker and Taylor Thackery were introduced at half-time and their understanding was instantly showing, forcing Bakewell deeper and deeper and allowing more room for the SJR midfield to dictate.

The changes paid off with Sykes putting SJR ahead from Templeton’s pass.

Five minutes later Sykes bagged another after a good free-flowing move.