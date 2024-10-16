Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SJR Worksop Development went top of the table for the first time this season after a 4-1 win over Harworth Development.

That also made it three wins on the bounce for the Worksop team.

An early injury to Callum Wright put a dampener on things after a poor challenge meant an early exit for the striker.

Max Sykes duly stepped into the fray and with his first touch nearly found the back of the goal but was thwarted by the keeper

SJR Development Men go top with this win over Harworth.

Other chances were created with Taylor Thackery and Sykes again both through on goal only to be denied by the opposition keeper.

SJR had started off well, creating chances and taking the game to Harworth

But on 25 minutes Harworth took the lead from a sloppy free kick that was put away after some poor marking

The midfield 3 of Ryan Parker, Harvey Taylor and skipper Chris Ryde had been bossing the midfield with wide men Theo Weaver and Regan Millard being great outlets with their tricky wing play.

And it was Millard who pulled SJR level after 39 minutes when his shot from out wide took a slight deflection and flew into the far corner of the net.

The second period saw SJR take a deserved early lead on 50 minutes when Owen Stead picked up a ball deep in our half to advance and from 25 yards unleash a rocket of a shot into the roof of the net to give the keeper no chance.

The back three of Evan Stead, Owen Stead and veteran Richard Priest shut out the limited threat that Harworth did pose with debutant keeper Scott Clifford rarely called into action.

A third goal duly arrived on the hour when Sykes put pressure on a defender, robbed him of the ball to then look up and chip the keeper with an outrageous effort from some 20 yards out.

Priest was substituted for the returning Divine Malakai to come onto the field of play for his first appearance of the season after a lengthy lay-off.

Parker and Thackery had further chances to extend the lead but found the opposition keeper in fine form.

Next Will Kerr was introduced and brought some energy into the game for the final stages of the contest.

The final goal of the game came with 10 minutes remaining when youngster Harvey Taylor hit a great strike into the far corner of the net after some good team work.

This was a very good team performance, especially in the second half with many MOM nominees, but the award went to Evan Stead for his commanding performance in defence.