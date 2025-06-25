SJR Worksop celebrate trophy triple at presentation night and vow to get better

SJR Worksop FC celebrated an historic treble season - a first for the club - at last weekend's presentation night and insisted they only plan to get better.

SJR ended up winning the Sid Butterfield Over-35s Cup while the Women's Development team won the Sheffield League Division Three and the Women's side won the East Midlands League Cup and chairman Andrew Guest said: “Going into the new season we're determined to continue this success and spread it into the men's senior team.

“We recently set up a new U21s team to create a pathway for younger players.

“The men's development team wasn't working - players didn't want to progress to the first team and financially things weren't balancing out. So we decided we needed to alter things.

SJR Worksop at their triple-winning presentation night celebrations.

“The two women's teams have already been strengthened and we plan to push high in both leagues.

“The amount of interest we've had from players is staggering and, in comparison to three years ago where we struggled to get players on board, the transformation has been staggering.

“One thing this club knows how to do is create winners.

“We now feel we have a group of players that are invested in the club and willing to put the work in to try to make it happen.

“From U 21s to the over-35s, both women's teams, there's winners everywhere you look.

“Our junior section could have anything between 45-50 teams this season.

“We've become the biggest club in Sheffield and Hallamshire, which at times is a challenge but shows this club is serious and only wanting to get better.”

The presentation night paid tribute to four people connected to the club who passed away this season - Dee Scott, Johnny David, Jack Tarr and Daz Watkinson, with the latter being inducted into the club's Hall of Fame for his work and services to the Women's Section.

Winners on the night included:

Manager's Player of the Season: Women's Development - Ayesha Stead, Over-35s - Lewis Grayson, Men's - Aaron Redfern, Women's - Lauren Brogan, Men's Development- Richard Priesty/Chris Ryde.

Players' Player of the Season: Women's Development - Imogen Bownes, Over-35s - Daniel Wiltshire, Men - Darren DJ Smith, Women's - Emily Hallam, Men's Development- Evan Stead.

Leading Goal Scorers: Men - Olly Perry, Women - Millee Clarke, Women's Development- Elissa Dixon, Over-35s - Daniel Wiltshire, Men's Development - Taylor Thackery.

Goal of the Season: Aaron Redfern, Emily Murphy, Jay Hopwood, Sarah Harvey,

Chairman's Player of the Season:Aaron Pickersgill, Charlotte Finch.