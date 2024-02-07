Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home side looked most comfortable early on, looking to get the strikers in the game to get at the SJR back line.

But SJR grew into the game as the half went on, with no real chances from either side with the closest effort of the half coming from an SJR corner which Wesley got a head to it only to come off the back post.

Apart from that it was a pretty even contest with some fiery challenges as both sides went in goalless.

SJR looked to pile the pressure on the get that first goal after the interval and it was Kizza Taylor who broke the deadlock when Taylor Thackary found himself some space down the left hand side and squared it for Taylor to tap home.

With the first goal being the vital game changer, it was only a few moment later that SJR found themselves a second as Mullen took the ball around the keeper and guided his shot home from an awkward angle.

The defender tried clearing it off the line but, making a mess in the process, scrambled it into the net.

Woodhouse looked to go up a gear, coming close with a few chances scrambled away to safety.

Instead, SJR found themselves another goal after Chad Lake took the ball on the turn at the edge of the area and fired home with another screamer.

SJR kept pushing for another, but credit to Woodhouse as they never stopped trying to get back into the game.

This was a very important three points for SJR to start turning their season around.

Meanwhile SJR's A team were 4-2 winners over a strong Denaby United, which guaranteed them at least a top two place this season.

SJR got off to a good start on 10 minutes when Callum Edwards made a great run into the box to then looked up to square a precise pass to fellow striker Jayden Thackery to tuck home at the far post.

The back line of Owen Stead, Myles Cassidy, Divine Malakai and the returning veteran Richard Priest from injury were in control and coping well with any threat that Denaby posed.

The pitch was heavy but both sides tried to play their football and created chances at both ends.

Captain Chris Ryde looking like his old self in midfield, aided by the energy of Cole Proctor, and were winning the midfield battle with wide man Kian smith always looking a threat on the ball.

And it was Smith on 25 minutes who supplied a great first time ball into the path of Thackery who went on to finish the move with a fine strike for his second of the game.

However, Denaby did hit back five minutes before half-time when a speculative effort somehow found its way into the roof of the net.

The front three of Edwards Thackery and Callum Wright were causing Denaby problems with their pace and movement.

But the next goal was to come from a midfielder with Cole Proctor picking up the ball advancing up the pitch and hitting a great shot on the run make it 3-1 on the hour.

Denaby were still in the game though and SJR needed a good reflex save from keeper Reece King.

Subs were made and Cole Purcell came into the game, adding more pace up front.

That much needed fourth goal duly arrived on 75 minutes when Edwards, through on goal, was hacked down for a penalty kick.

Edwards then stepped up to fire the spot kick home for 4-1.

The effort and workrate the players had put in it was taking its toll, so a final three substitutions were made with Dan Fitzackerley, 16-year-old Tom Paynton, and Jackson Lambert coming on.