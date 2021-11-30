SJR Worksop boss targets Central Midlands Footall League Premier Division North title in two or three years

SJR Worksop's young team has impressed this season leading to high hopes for the seasons ahead.

SJR are currently ninth in the CMFL Premier Division North table after their youthful side adapted well to the step up.

And Guest believes SJR can be a force to be reckoned with in years to come - if they can keep the youngsters at the club.

“After 5-6 matches we said coming sixth this season, and a good cup run, would be a good season,” said Guest.

“The plan is to get them ready in 2-3 years to have a push at winning it.

“Whether that is possible we don't know, but if we can keep the team together we will have a chance.

“The oldest player in our first choice back four is only 22.

“The hardest thing we have had is getting a settled keeper. We have had 5-6 this season and have just taken a lad on loan from AFC Mansfield who we hope will give us stability.

“We are not in it just to make the numbers up, that is what we don't want.

“We want to take some big scalps, win some local derbies and have a good run in the cup.”

Guest has been delighted with the progress made during the first half the current season and is targeting kicking on for the rest of the campaign.

“If they keep progressing as they are then it is encouraging,” added Guest. “The hardest thing we will have is to keep players, but we won't hold them back.

“Going into this season we brought a lot of young lads in.

“We knew we would be up against it early on because we had seven out of our first eight games away and four were against top teams who pay money.

“But we held our own in most matches and the turning point was against Thorne, who will win the league, when we got a 2-2 draw.

“We’ve kicked on a bit since then and I hope that we can kick on in the second half as the players have improved massively.”

But guest is expecting a disrupted time in the next few weeks due to the weather.

“"The problem we have is the next three games are home games and doesn’t hold water very will,” he said. “We are trying to get on top of the drainage and this is the big test ahead.