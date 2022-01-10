Cameron Baines (16) made his senior SJR debut in the draw.

Worksop were forced to field a youthful side after losing five players in the 24 hours before kick-off.

Guest said: “We had to send out a very inexperienced team to face one of the big boys in the league and they showed bravery and talent in abundance.

“At half-time We asked them to be braver in possession despite the pitch not being great due to the conditions. They responded immediately and played some great stuff.

“We showed our inexperience after they levelled but we drove on and we pressured them to get our equaliser. It was the least that we deserved.

“There’s still lots to learn, but don’t ever tell me there isn’t talent In this town, that was entertainment at its highest.

SJR hit the front when Jaden Thackery scored his 16th of the season.

Young keeper Dylan Hough saved a penalty, before Dinnington grabbed an equaliser following a good spell of pressure.

Matty Templeton gave SJR the lead with a powerful strike before Dinnington began to enjoy another good spell of pressure.

It paid off when they levelled from the spot, with the SJR bench fuming at the award.

Dinnington continued to dominate as SRJ struggled to regain their composure.