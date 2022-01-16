SJR Worksop man-of-the-match Ryan Parker.

Goals from Taylor Thackery, Tom Mullen and Maxwell Sykes were enough to bring the points back to town.

Guest said: “It was a fantastic win for us on the road against in-form Staveley.

“Ryan Parker, Matthew Thompson and Taylor Thackery all put in top performances, but it’s been a fantastic squad effort these past seven days.

“Kyle Wesley, who has only recently returned from a broken foot, also deserves a special mention.

“He’s put in three top 90 min performances in seven days, putting his body on the line.”

SJR got off to a great start after taking the lead inside the first ten minutes following a confident finish by Thackerey.

The hosts levelled following a defensive error and went on to enjoy a good 20 minute spell as SJR tried to regroup.

Worksop went into half-time ahead after Mullen slotted home from the spot after Thackery had been fouled.

Sykes gave the visitors breathing space with a tap in after Thackery picked him out.

Staveley pulled a goal back after a quick free-kick caught SJR out.

They went on to dominate possession for the remainder of the match.

SJR continued to keep their shape, despite some tired legs kicking in with some team playing their fourth 90 minute game in seven days.