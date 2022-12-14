SJR Worksop boss Andrew Guest relieved after stepping down from dual roles at club

“In all honesty juggling the two roles of chairman and first team manager over the last 12 months have proven very difficult, with both pretty much requiring full time hours,” he said.

“I now believe my strengths should be focused on moving the club forward as an whole off the pitch. There’s exciting things in the pipeline and when I do something I like to do it right.

I still look forward to being at every match, watching from the spectators side and mixing with the lads afterwards.”

Andrew Guest - chairman resigns manager's role at SJR

Guest took over the team in 2015 when the goal of winning both the league and both cups in the Sunday League was achieved.

“There was a nagging feeling in me that I had to challenge myself further,” he said.

“There had always been talk about what level a team of Worksop-based lads could get to. So I decided to give it a crack.

“That first season looking back was an unbelievable achievement by all, to throw a team together, go undefeated and then get promoted was a credit to everyone involved.

“That season changed football in this town forever, I tell the lads all the time they’ll not realise until they’re older what impact they’ve had, off that season alone it created a buzz that as now helped create 27 junior teams, a women’s team and a development team.

“Ultimately though, once promoted, I think I’ve come up short and found my level.

“It’s been great being a part of, if only a small part of seeing some lads develop and move onto bigger things, I tried my best to pass on stuff to them that top players passed onto me when I was younger.