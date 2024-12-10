SJR Worksop back to winning ways

SJR Worksop’s men’s side returned to action with a crucial away fixture against Phoenix, eager to bounce back and get their season on track.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SJR Worksop’s men’s side returned to action with a crucial away fixture against Phoenix, eager to bounce back and get their season on track. Despite challenging weather conditions, SJR showed resilience and determination, delivering a strong performance to secure all three points.

First HalfThe game began under heavy weather, with SJR playing into a relentless wind that promised a tough opening 45 minutes. Phoenix started brightly, dominating the first 10 minutes, but SJR soon found their rhythm. Settling into the game, they began to threaten with a series of promising chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The breakthrough came from an SJR long throw into the box, creating chaos in the Phoenix defense. The ball fell to Bennet at the far post, who smashed it into the roof of the net with a thunderous strike to put SJR ahead, 0-1.

Alex Bennett

Second HalfThe second half started with SJR on the front foot, creating a flurry of opportunities. However, the game quickly became a thrilling end-to-end contest, with both sides pushing for the next goal.

Phoenix were awarded a penalty after an SJR defender pulled down an attacker in the box. The spot-kick was calmly converted, bringing the home side level at 1-1.

SJR responded brilliantly. Liam Cross took a cleared throw-in, cut inside onto his left foot, and unleashed a spectacular curling effort into the top corner, restoring the lead at 1-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the game wore on and the heavy pitch began to take its toll, Bennet found space down the left. Driving past his marker, he unleashed a low shot that the Phoenix goalkeeper got a hand to but couldn’t keep out. Bennet’s second goal of the game extended the lead to 1-3.

Phoenix clawed their way back into contention with a goal from a near-post corner. The unmarked attacker headed home to make it 2-3, setting up a tense finish.

With just 15 minutes remaining, SJR sealed the victory. Tom Mullen broke through one-on-one with the keeper and calmly slotted home to secure the points at 2-4.

Final ThoughtsSJR dug deep in tough conditions to grind out a vital win. The team showed grit, quality, and a clinical edge when it mattered most. This result not only boosts morale but also provides a much-needed springboard for the rest of the season.

Next up: SJR will face Yorkshire Main away as they look to build on this momentum.