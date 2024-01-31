Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blidworth play in Division One East, a level below SJR, but this was their second Premier Division scalp already in the competition in a game rearranged after being postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The visitors started the better and an early ball over the top caught out the home defence which put the striker through on goal.

He was taken down as he got his shot off to earn his team a penalty on the fourth minute mark, Reilly Hodgkinson tucking it home to put Blidworth in the lead.

SJR Worksop cup action against Blidworth.

It was an early blow for SJR, who needed to quickly dust themselves off and get going, but only a few minutes later Blidworth again found acres of space in behind with another one-on-one for Hodgkinson, who dispatched nicely to make it 2-0 within the first 10 minutes of the game.

As the first half progressed it was Blidworth who were the dominant team with SJR still unable to get their game going, and the away side added a third goal through Tris Burrell to leave SJR a second half mountain to climb.

However, after the break the home side looked a different team with a change of shape while bringing veteran Andrew Guest up top alongside Mullen gave them a foothold in the contest.

The second half was a big improvement to the first, with SJR probably being the better team, but they still couldn’t find a goal to build on and get back into the game.

Both teams had their chances but with a goalless half saw Blidworth progress in the competition.

SJR must now pick themselves up and move on back into league action on Saturday away at Woodhouse Colts, who were involved in a seven goal thriller last weekend when they lost 4-3 at AFC Phoenix.

Jayden Bull netted twice to bring Colts back from 2-0 down with only 19 minutes on the clock.