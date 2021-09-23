SJR Worksop are held to a draw at high-flying Thorne

Action from the game at Thorne Colliery. Photo: Keep Clicking Photography.

The visitors came flying out of the blocks and the Thackary brothers were causing all sorts of problems for the slow defence of Thorne.

On the tenth minute mark SJR were awarded a penalty after a Thorne player practically caught the ball. Taylor Thackery stepped up and slotted home with confidence.

Thorne’s tactics were clear, win set pieces and try and play in their impressive left winger, but Declan Jacobs, in only his fourth senior appearance, did a fine job all night to keep him quiet.

On the 25th minute SJR capitalised again when after great work from Chris Lovett, the ball dropped to Jaden Thackery to smash home his seventh of the season.

Thorne were growing into the game and they were a very well drilled team who know how to play to their strengths. They got one back on the 35th minute from a corner.

The second-half saw Thorne put pressure on early on, throwing everything at SJR, but the back four of Jacobs, Kyle Wesley, Boyd and Regan Watkinson were standing firm.

But on the 60th minute Thorne equalised with a fine header.

The SJR midfield of Scott Wesley, Dean Bonser, Ben Brown and Lovett were starting to lose some tempo after working so tirelessly, so they introduced Jack Stephenson for his debut and Ryan Parker. They brought back some much needed legs, but also some class and composure.

Stephenson and Parker lead us through our best spell of the match, their combination play with Taylor Thackery down the right causing all sorts of problems and both of them showed their class with well-timed and simple passes.

The last ten minutes got tasty and the SJR lads were putting their foot in and being physical, epitomised by Maxwell Sykes who’s growing at this level and learning to use his size.

Late on the visitors nearly grabbed the winner only for Kyle Wesley’s header to be cleared off the line.

In the end a draw was a fair result with SJR having learned a lot playing such a top physical team under the lights in front of a big crowds.