After the sides drew 1-1 in the league just before Christmas, conditions were terrible for this rematch with a hard pitch and a swirling wind, but both teams tried to get the ball down and play

SJR were on the front foot from the off and took the game to Denaby, handling the conditions well.

They were rewarded on 15 minutes as captain Chris Ryde’s 25 yard free kick took a slight deflection which saw it fly into the top corner.

Owen Stead - impressive in midfield in SJR A cup win.

Moments later the skipper had to limp off for the second week running with a recurring injury with Evan Stead coming on at wing back

The back three of the ever-improving youngster Zac Berridge, the experienced Liam Cross and the maturing Divine Malakai, were very impressive keeping Denaby at bay.

And the lead was doubled on 35 minutes when youngster Callum Edwards fired home a shot from inside the area that once again took a slight deflection, but was goalbound anyway.

The second period carried on much the same with SJR creating chances and Edwards once again in on goal on two occasions, only to be thwarted by the keeper.

From another free kick just outside the box Divine Malakai hit a rasping shot that rattled the crossbar

The middle three of Owen Stead, Myles Cassidy and Cole Proctor were bossing the midfield with their energy and work rate and wing backs Evan Stead and the tricky Kian Smith were causing problems all game with their forward runs.

A third goal duly arrived when Smith produced great work across the by-line to pull the ball back for Callum Wright to fire home.

Then a fourth and final goal came from Cross with another strike that once again took a slight deflection on its way into the net.

This was one of the best performances of the season with every player playing his part in a great squad effort.

Jackson Lambert and Toby Knowles came into the fray to play their part as did another youngster, Tom Paynton.

Paynton nearly made it 5-0 with a great shot that cannoned back off the crossbar.

