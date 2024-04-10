Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But last weekend they booked a final spot in style as they smashed Doncaster Town 7-1 with Callum Edwards bagging a hat-trick.

They got off to a great start going 1-0 up on 12 minutes when defender Owen Stead made a great run from defence all the way to the by-line before pulling it back for Edwards to tuck his shot home into the bottom corner.

And it was 2-0 minutes later when a cheeky long wind-assisted lob from Kian Smith from his own half carried over the the stranded keeper into the empty net.

Jaden Thackery in semi-final action.

It was one way traffic now and a third duly arrived on 18 minutes when some great link-up play between Theo Weaver and Jayden Thackery resulted in Weaver finishing the move with a well placed finish.

Goal number four followed with only 24 minutes played with this time Weaver returning the favour with a fine cross for Thackery to tuck home.

Town did pull a goal back on 31 minutes with one of their rare attacks, taking advantage of some sloppy defending.

With half-time approaching Edwards scored his second of the game, cutting in from the touchline to finish with a great strike into the far corner.The returning captain Chris Ryde who had been out for eight weeks with injury was back to his best controlling the play aided by Smith and 17-year-old Harvey Taylor Brayford.

Callum Edwards made it 6-1 with 66 minutes played to secure his hat-trick after another solo effort and finish.