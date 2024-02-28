SJR Worksop A book their third semi-final place of the season with win at New Inn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And they can make it three semi-finals with success against visiting Adwick this Sunday.

It was clear in the warm- up it wasn’t going to be a day for pretty football as the pitch simply wouldn’t allow it.

SJR dominated from the beginning with Ryan Parker pulling the strings in centre midfield and they produced chance after chance without converting.

SJR Worksop A Cup action at New Inn.

And just before half-time SJR were sucker- punched when New Inn converted a free kick after a lack of communication.

The second half saw a rise in tempo, mainly through the Stead cousins, Ryan Parker and Kian Smith.

Veteran Andrew Guest was introduced to give a different outlet up front and his flick- ons started to turn the New Inn defence more.

And it was Callum Edwards who reacted off one of these to draw SJR level with a tidy finish on a difficult service.

Only moments later Stead put in a great ball for Guest to volley home and put the visitors into the lead.

SJR were dominating now, but New Inn still had threatening moments while Edwards, Guest and Parker all had chances to seal it, but misfired.

However, it was those three who combined, firstly through pressing together, Edwards winning it, Parker laying it off for Guest to tap home to seal the win.