SJR Women A in Shield action against Rotherham.

SJR started a little slow from kick off which allowed Rotherham to create some chances, however there were some great tackles from Ebony Griffiths, Holly Smith and Lauren Bell to stop them in their tracks.

Rotherham cleared their lines from an SJR corner and countered to win one of their own.

Rotherham were able to then deliver the ball into the wind and, although SJR did their best to clear their lines, a shot across the goal found the back of the net.

Again Rotherham countered on an SJR attack resulted in a free kick which went all the way the through the bodies in front of goal for a second goal.

The second half saw good pressure from SJR, making it difficult for Rotherham to exit their half. However Rotherham found a way out and had two good shots on goal which were both saved and then allowed SJR to counter and win a corner.

The corner was swung in by Katie Baldwin, putting the Rotherham defence under pressure. And when they failed to clear their lines Tayla Watkinson was able to pull one back.