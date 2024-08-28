SJR Women win derby

By Andrew Guest
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 09:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kiveton Park 0, 6 SJR Worksop

SJR Worksop 6 vs 0 Kiveton Park

Goals - Emily Myatt x2, Rachael Bell x2, Robyn Snee, OG

Player of the Match - Rachael Bell Sponsored by Mental Health Fitness UK

Emily Myatt.Emily Myatt.
Emily Myatt.

SJR Women won their last pre season friendly 6-0 at Kiveton before playing their first match at Step 5 this coming Sunday when they face Stanford at home at 2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a lethargic first half the gears went up, Myatt got two goals one being an absolute screamer and Rachael Bell turned the clock back to her striker days grabbing two.

Robyn Snee completed the scoring with her first goal for the club.

Related topics:Kiveton Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.