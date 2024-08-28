SJR Women win derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kiveton Park 0, 6 SJR Worksop

Goals - Emily Myatt x2, Rachael Bell x2, Robyn Snee, OG

Player of the Match - Rachael Bell Sponsored by Mental Health Fitness UK

Emily Myatt.

SJR Women won their last pre season friendly 6-0 at Kiveton before playing their first match at Step 5 this coming Sunday when they face Stanford at home at 2pm.

After a lethargic first half the gears went up, Myatt got two goals one being an absolute screamer and Rachael Bell turned the clock back to her striker days grabbing two.

Robyn Snee completed the scoring with her first goal for the club.