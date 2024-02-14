Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the season being stop start, it was important that the game was played, not just because of fitting the fixtures in, but there is also an important away game coming up against Dronfield.

The fixture was played on the 4G at Elizabethan Academy, Retford ,which probably suited Skegness more than it did SJR.

Skegness had the first half wind advantage to put the ball on SJR, with the keeper kicking the ball almost to the edge of the penalty area.

SJR Women action against Skegness Town

The front three of Skegness were looking to get onto the ball from the keeper kicks, but the back four of Abbie Lister, Rachael Bell, Lucie Spendiff and debutant Naomi Childerley were equal to everything being thrown at them.

When Skegness did get the ball past the defence, Olivia Walker looked unbeatable between the sticks, mopping everything up expertly.

Skegness were getting the better of the chances and flashed one wide of the goal.

Then Sarah Harvey, playing in midfield at the side of Lauren Cundy, fired a shot just over the bar.

Cundy was next to test the Skegness goal, but the keeper tipped the ball wide.

Emily Myatt and Emily Murphy were looking threatening but were well shackled by the Skegness defence.

There was a formation change at half time as well as a couple of subs introduced for SJR.

This change seemed to suit the home side as they went on the offensive straight away, and it was two of the substitutes that had a say in the SJR opening goal.

Shannon Brookes won the ball and passed to Lilly Brown, Brown cut infield and played a superb pass into the path of Myatt, who slotted into the bottom corner.

An SJR throw led to the second goal, with the ball finding its way to Lauren Cundy who lifted the ball into the Skegness penalty area. Unfortunately for Skegness, their otherwise faultless goal keeper misjudged the bounce and the ball nestled into the net.

The third came moments later from a corner. A clever run by Myatt, looking for the short one, drew a blocker out of the area. Murphy ignored Myatt's run and delivered a pinpoint cross for Lister to come onto and volley into the net.

The game appeared to be won and the SJR management started to ring the changes with having an eye on this weekend's fixture.

Skegness to their credit didn't lie down and pulled a goal back late on.

It was a good game with SJR deserving the win over the course of the game.

The ladies will now be in training this week preparing for the game against Dronfield on Sunday.

SJR Worksop A progressed into the Doncaster & District Association Cup quarter-finals after an emphatic 5-0 win over Hyde Park

Callum Edwards opened the scoring after just 5 minutes when a great pinpoint crossfield pass from skipper Chris Ryde found him at the far post where Edwards finished off the move with a tremendous volley into the corner of the goal and a definite goal of the season contender.

Hyde were now resorting to intimidating tactics and gamesmanship but SJR were unperturbed and got a foothold on the game but it was a tight affair with the final ball just letting SJR down.

Hyde did have a chance on 40 minutes when a free kick was tipped over the bar by keeper Reece King with an acrobatic save.

The second period saw SJR up the pressure and take the game to Hyde and this paid off when a second goal arrived on 48 minutes courtesy of a great team move involving Kian Smith Christ Ryde and Owen Stead.

Stead then played a great pass into the path of Edwards, who got past his man and squared across goal for fellow striker Jayden Thackery to fire home at the far post.

Once again King was called into action pulling off two great saves from Hyde strikes on goal.

But SJR made it 3-0 on 65 minutes when from the halfway line Thackery ran onto another fine pass to outstrip the defenders and round the keeper and finish into an empty net for his second of the game.

Hyde were becoming ruthless now with tackles flying in and it was captain Chris Ryde who felt it next when he was taken out in mid-air subsequently having to leave the field of play with what looked like a nasty shoulder injury

This rocked SJR a bit but didn’t stop them looking to add a fourth, and this did soon follow with

70 minutes on the clock when a free kick was awarded on the edge of the box and Liam Cross stepped up to bend a worldie into the top corner.

With the game all but won, a silly penalty was conceded on 80 minutes tarnishing a little the great work that defenders Stead, Richard Priest and Divine Malakai had done in keeping Hyde at bay in open play.

But the Hyde taker stepped up to somehow fire the ball over the crossbar.

With five minutes remaining a fifth and final goal was scored for SJR when Edwards was chopped down in the box for a penalty kick.

Edwards duly stepped up to fire the spot kick home for his second of the game

It was a great squad performance with some tired limbs at the end against a very physical and intimidating Hyde side.

The younger lads showing great courage and a maturity beyond their years in what will be another learning curve in their future developments

SJR Worksop U9 Academy continued their fine form in the Junior Premier League against a strong Doncaster elite side.

That’s four wins out of five for the boys as they now have sights on the league trophy starting this weekend.

Lockie Rice opened the scoring with a nice finish at the back post with Tommy Brumpton then scoring twice in quick succession, his second being a lovely taken volley that gave the keeper no chance.

Further goals came from in-form Ollie Richards and Ronnie Johnson, who linked up very well in the final third.

Owen Longden also got on the scoresheet with a tidy finish in the box after some lovely build up play.