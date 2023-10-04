SJR Women are on the verge of making FA Cup history after win at Kiveton Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They have been drawn against Lye Town at home on Saturday, 22nd October (3pm).

A club spokesman said: “No Worksop team has made the the first round of the FA Cup this century, so history could be made.

“We ask all our club and the entire Worksop community to get behind this one as we attempt to break our attendance record of 310.

SJR player of the match Lauren Cundy.

“Lye Town are one step higher in the football pyramid so it will be tough, but we’ve pushed Step 5 teams all pre-season.

“If we win this one it could Manchester United, Chelsea or Arsenal next.”

Emily Myatt secured their spot in the next round with a hat-trick in a 3-1 second qualifying round win at Kiveton Park last weekend.

It was the biggest match in their short history for the ladies.

To add a bit of spice to the game it had a air of a local derby about it, especially as some players from both sides knew each other.

Kiveton came out sharp in possession of the ball, and eager at making it difficult for SJR to settle on the ball when they had possession.

Early on, SJR won possession high up the pitch and fed the impressive Emily Murphy, she ran through and played a pinpoint cross into the path of Myatt, who finished expertly to settle early nerves.

SJR were now getting a foothold in the game and Myatt had a chance from a cross but headed against the bar.

Emily Murphy shot over the bar and then brought a save from the keeper.

Then Amy O'Brien, who always has a positive impact when in possession, found some space, but her shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

Even though Kiveton looked threatening throughout the first half, it wasnt until the 40th minute that they registered their first shot at goal, Olivia Walker dealing comfortably with it.

But two minutes later Kiveton had their second shot, and this was a well taken effort into the top left hand corner of the SJR net to level.

SJR changed their formation at half-time, as did Kiveton as the game of cat and mouse continued with both teams trying to find the fine margins that made the difference.

The back five of SJR were outstanding, with Walker in goal being safe and assured, captain Abbie Lister and center back partner Lucie Spendiff winning everything in the air, and the full backs of Cundy and Aimee Roper winning their one to one battles and getting SJR on the front foot in possession.

Murphy had the ball in the goal but it was disallowed for offside.

The now midfield three of Tammy Hessey, Shannon Brookes and Lauren Bell were starting to stamp their authority on the game.

Myatt was played through again and this time it was decisive as she put the ball into the goal, to give SJR the advantage.

This spurred Kiveton on and they hit the crossbar.

Lilly Brown came on for Amy O'Brien and started to immediately cause problems for the Kiveton defence while Beth Gingell was introduced for Emily Murphy.

At this point the sting had seemed to be taken out of Kiveton and another run towards goal from Myatt was thwarted when she was upended in the box. Myatt stepped up to take the penalty, and she coolly slotted into the goal.

This killed the game. Kiveton kept coming to their credit but couldn't seem to create anything clear cut has the SJR defence stood firm.

Myatt made way in the dying minutes for Olivia Jordan and she played in Beth Gingell who uses all her experience to take any sting out of the game and help ensure SJR took the victory.

There were great celebrations at the whistle as SJR deservedly won, but they had been run very close by a very good Kiveton side.