SJR sign four new local players
In the past two weeks our club has secured the services of four local players.
Aaron Pickersgill from Harworth Leon Larcombe Loftus from Retford FC Aaron Redfern from Worksop Town Joe Bean from Worksop Town
We’re delighted to have them all with us. All good characters and will thrive at this level of football.
We hope this sends out the message that if you’re of the required standard we will always have a place for local talent to play, progress and develop.
We've proven time and time again that we will give local players opportunities, it's part of our ethos and we've always developed young talent.
