SJR Ladies see off Lincoln United Development to get back to winning ways

Emily Murphy and Amy O'Brien both netted braces.

SJR started the more confident and spurned a few chances before Emily Myatt was played through, and she squared the ball for Murphy to knock in her eighth goal of the season.

But a lapse in concentration saw Lincoln get a corner and right on the stroke of half-time they smashed in the equaliser, as SJR struggled to clear the corner.

SJR Worksop Ladies score against Lincoln on Sunday.

SJR took their game up a level in the second half and were soon back in front, when Murphy broke free after putting pressure on the Lincoln back four, and as the ball ran through Murphy expertly slotted in her ninth of the season.

Some good build-up play down the SJR left finished with Aimee Roper shooting at goal, but as the Lincoln keeper saved her attempt, the ball fell to O'Brien, who was following up, to smash in the third.

O'Brien also had the final say on the scoring front. She played a lovely one-two on the edge of the Lincoln area before slotting past the keeper to make it four.