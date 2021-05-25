SJR bid farewell to club legend

Defender Chris Rawson joined the club in 2003 and captained SJR to great success.

Defender Chris Rawson, who joined the club in 2003 as a 16-year-old, won SJR’s first-ever league title in his first season – setting the club on the path to years of success.

Rawson retires with four league titles, five Challenge Cups and three Benevolent Cups to his name.

Most notably however, he played an instrumental role in the club’s perfect season in 2012, when SJR won the league title, forming a strong bond with Lee Bradford as the club conceded just nine goals all season.

“He’s gone from a shy chubby kid to captain of our football club and has won everything there is to win in Worksop,” Guest said.

“I’ve watched on with pride since he joined us all those years ago and he’s gone on to be the best defender in town.

“He’s only ever played for us until this season when he joined Greendale Oak – but he was a big part in our first season as a Saturday side when we eventually got promotion.

“One thing our club will always do is remember those who have been loyal to us and stuck by us.

“Every club could do with someone like Chris – he’s been with us through good and bad and I can’t thank him enough for what he’s done for our club.”

Rawson decided to hang up his boots after Sunday’s Dave Crisp Challenge Cup final which saw Greendale Oak secure a Sunday League double.

“He’s always been a winner,” Guest added.

“Our club will always be thankful for the service he’s given us over the years, and I can’t thank him enough.

“It’s not just what he brings on the pitch either, he’s a top bloke away from it. You can rely on him to give you something every time he plays.