The stats have been released by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and rank every squad’s value across League One.

Barnsley have seen a dip in value by 14.5 per cent following relegation, while Wednesday’s squad is down by 13.5 per cent

Here’s how compare against their rivals.

1. Accrington Stanley £1.13m (-25.4 %)

2. Cheltenham Town £1.19m (-39.1 %)

3. Cambridge United £1.22m (-28.9 %)

4. Exeter City £1.26m (-20.0 %)