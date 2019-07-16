Sheffield Wednesday plot move for AFC Wimbledon star, Blackpool want Glasgow Rangers striker Ryan Hardie, Everton bid for young Fleetwood Town keeper - and the rest of the League One and Two rumours

Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a move for AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, who is valued at £250,000. (Daily Mirror)

Walsall manager Darrell Clarke has revealed Sunderland target George Dobson did not travel to Poland with the squad because of his "mindset". (Express & Star)

Fleetwood Town have turned down a £200,000 bid from Everton for England under-19 goalkeeper Billy Crellin. (Daily Mail)

Blackpool’s move for Rangers striker Ryan Hardie could be back on. It had stalled following Terry McPhillips' resignation. (The Sun)

Rotherham are still hopeful of trying to sign Curtis Tilt, despite Blackpool moving the goalposts earlier in the summer when a fee and personal terms were agreed. (Sheffield Star)

Former Tottenham striker Jonathan Obika is on trial with Stevenage after being released by Oxford United. (The Comet)

Burton Albion have extended former Manchester United forward Callum Dolan's trial period as they continue to assess him. (Derbyshire Live)

Tranmere Rovers are in advanced talks with Aston Villa over a loan deal for Rushian Hepburn-Murphy. (Football Insider)

A host of Championship and League One clubs are weighing up moves for Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. (HITC Sport)

UCD boss Collie O'Neill has admitted Liam Scales' potential move to Bristol Rovers is in limbo after late interest from Fleetwood Town. (Irish Mirror)

Wycombe Wanderers have handed a trial to Jake Gray after he left Yeovil Town at the end of last season. (Ciderspace)

Plymouth Argyle are in advanced talks to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Niall Ennis. (Football Insider)

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Aaron Hayden has linked up with Carlisle United on trial. (Carlisle News & Star)

Millwall are set to miss out on Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe with as he is expected join to Wigan this week. (Portsmouth News)