Ex-Sunderland striker Don Goodman has claimed he believes Sheffield Wednesday could "be hit very hard" be the EFL, after being charged with misconduct over the submission of their accounts. (Sheffield Star)

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has been tipped to leave the club next year, if he is unable to force his way into the first team this season. (Football Insider)

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has claimed that it's only a matter of time until his club earn promotion, but has conceded that the task will be tricky this season given the quality of their rival. (Sport Witness)

Cardiff City have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of midfielder Younousse Sankhare, who is now a free agent after leaving Bordeaux following a dispute with the club. (L'Equipe)

Stoke City are said to be confident of securing a decent fee for their midfielder Badou Ndiaye, with interest in Turkey continuing to mount. Trabzonspor are favourites to seal the deal. (Stoke Sentinel)

Barnsley's new manager Gerhard Struber has urged everyone at his new club to pull together, promising that he can save the side from relegation if a concerted team effort is made. (Sky Sports)

Bristol City defender Joe Morrell, who is currently out on loan with Bristol City, has extended his contract with the Robins until 2022. He was part of the Wales side that secured qualification for Euro 2020. (Wales Online)

Charlton Athletic could lose their star loanee Conor Gallagher in January, as his parent club Chelsea could look to activate the recall clause in his loan to continue his development at SW6. (The 72)

Huddersfield Town are understood to be keeping tabs on Torquay United striker Jamie Reid, who has scored 14 goals in 21 games for his side so far this season. (Football League World)

