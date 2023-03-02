News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
Sheffield United's record attendance came against. Leeds United on 15 February 1936.
Sheffield United's record attendance came against. Leeds United on 15 February 1936.
Sheffield United's record attendance came against. Leeds United on 15 February 1936.

Where Sheffield United rank in an alternative Championship table based on every club's highest ever crowd - and how their best compares to Norwich City, Stoke City, West Brom, QPR and Hull City

It’s not all about crowds in football as we know.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 9:35am

A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in huge clubs in the Championship, clubs with long and rich histories in English football who have had big attendances down the years.

It means many record crowds for the vast majority of the division is unlikely to ever be beaten.

But just how different would the current Championship table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance.

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers, running from lowest to highest.

1. Rotherham United - 25,170

25,170 watched Rotherham United v Sheffield United at Millmoor in the Second Division on 13 December 1952.

Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales

2. Wigan Athletic - 27,526

27,526 watched Wigan Athletic v Hereford United in the FA Cup second round on 12 December 1953.

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

3. Luton Town - 30,069

Luton Town's best crowd of 30,069 came at Kenilworth Road for a game against Blackpool in an FA Cup sixth round replay on 4 March 1959.

Photo: Luke Walker

Photo Sales

4. Swansea City - 32,796

32,796 saw Swansea City face Arsenal at the Vetch Field in the FA Cup fourth round on 17 February 1968,

Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Sheffield UnitedNorwich CityStoke CityHull CityWest BromQPR