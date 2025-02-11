Neil Warnock meets the United fans during the Coca Cola Championship match between Sheffield United and Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on 30 April, 2006.placeholder image
I nipped into our archives and discovered these cracking retro pictures of Sheffield United fans - and these are some of my favourites

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Feb 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST
The Blades have always had brilliant fans right across the city.

And our latest Blades retro gallery throws the spotlight on those amazing fans with these pictures of fans in the stands.

The snaps go back to 1997 with a game against Sunderland and also feature the 2003 FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal, derby days against Leeds and Owls as well as the play-off final against Burnley back in 2008.

Take a look at the pics and see if you can spot a family member, a mate or even yourself in your youth.

A general view of Sheffield United fans during the Nationwide League Division One match against Sunderland at Bramall Lane on 9 Aug 1997.

1. Blades v Sunderland

A general view of Sheffield United fans during the Nationwide League Division One match against Sunderland at Bramall Lane on 9 Aug 1997. Photo: Getty Images

Sheffield United fans during the FA Cup Semi-Final match between Arsenal and Sheffield United on April 13, 2003 at Old Trafford.

2. Blades v Arsenal

Sheffield United fans during the FA Cup Semi-Final match between Arsenal and Sheffield United on April 13, 2003 at Old Trafford. Photo: Getty Images

A nervous Sheffield United fan during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 13, 2003.

3. FA Cup semi-final

A nervous Sheffield United fan during the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 13, 2003. Photo: Getty Images

A Sheffield United fan celebrates his team's promotion to the Premiership during the Coca Cola Championship match between Sheffield United and Leeds United at Bramall Lane on April 18, 2006.

4. Blades v Leeds United

A Sheffield United fan celebrates his team's promotion to the Premiership during the Coca Cola Championship match between Sheffield United and Leeds United at Bramall Lane on April 18, 2006. Photo: Getty Images

