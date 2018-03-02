Sheffield United: No game but this weekend could still be key for Chris Wilder’s side

David Brooks and Leon Clarke will continue to undergo treatment over the weekend as they battle to declare themselves fit for a crucial period in Sheffield United’s season.

Brooks, together with on-loan centre-forward James Wilson (ankle), missed the victory over Reading after suffering spasms in his back while leading goalscorer Clarke limped-off with a hamstring complaint.

With Jamal Blackman also a doubt for Tuesday’s game against fellow promotion hopefuls Fulham, manager Chris Wilder will be keen to ensure both Clarke and Wales international Brooks are available for the visit to Craven Cottage.

Alan Knill, Wilder’s assistant, appeared to suggest Brooks’ condition had deteriorated following the 3-1 win at the Madejski Stadium and it remains unclear whether it is in any way related to a recent bout of glandular fever which forced him to miss the Christmas period.

Speaking before that match, Wilder acknowledged the youngster had been earmarked for a key role at both Fulham and Ipswich Town next weekend. With new Wales manager Ryan Giggs also preparing to name his squad for a forthcoming trip to China, Brooks will also be keen to secure a seat on the plane after being capped twice by the former Manchester United forward’s predecessor Chris Coleman.