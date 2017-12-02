Sheffield United: Lionhearted Sheffield United will not be intimidated by the Millwall roar

Jamal Blackman says Sheffield United are not fazed by the prospect of visiting Millwall this afternoon.

The goalkeeper, on loan from reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, believes Chris Wilder’s side have the character to withstand one of the most intimidating environments in English football and claim their first win at The Den for seven years.

“It’s like anywhere, if you are the away team you have to deal with the pressure, the fans and overcome the atmosphere,” he said. “Nothing will change for us. We won’t change the way we play and we’re all together. We’re a strong unit and the manager drills it into us every single day, how we need to be and how we need to go about things.”

Wilder, whose side are third in the table, cited United’s away win over Sheffield Wednesday in September as evidence of their fortitude when asked for his thoughts on the matter earlier this week.

Although Simon Moore started last month’s game against Hull City, Blackman was recalled after recovering from the injury he sustained during the defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

“It was a good thing for me, coming back in after being injured,” he continued. “Simon was injured and that’s how I came in.

“We get along well and we both trying to show we should be in the team. I’m still learning and I’m learning from Simon. “He’s played at this level for a long time. It’s really good for my confidence and whoever comes in knows they have the full support of the team.”

“Millwall, they’re a good side,” Blackman added. “It should be a good game for us because we’ve got some unfinished business down there after the QPR game.”

Blackman, whose agreement with United lasts until the end of the season, will enjoy plenty of support against Neil Harris’ men after revealing his family and friends are planning to travel from Croydon.

“It’s will be a bit different going back down to London, being a London boy myself,” he said. “Chelsea and Millwall, there’s a big rivalry there so I might not get the best welcome from their fans.

“I’ve got quite a few messages asking for tickets already so I hope Sharpy (captain Billy Sharp) has got enough. It feels like there’s a bus coming up which is good.”