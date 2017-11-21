Sheffield United: Jake Wright reveals why he already knows his team mates can cope with the loss of Paul Coutts

Jake Wright has quashed fears the loss of Paul Coutts will derail Sheffield United’s season.

Chris Wilder’s side enter tonight’s game against Fulham knowing a win will see them overtake Wolverhampton Wanderers, who play host to Leeds United tomorrow, at the top of the Championship table.

Paul Coutts will miss the rest of the Championship season: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although Wright described the news that Coutts will miss the rest of the campaign with a broken tibia as “gutting”, the defender insisted his team mates have already demonstrated they can cope in similar situations.

“We’ve seen it happen to big players before,” he said. “It has happened to Kieron Freeman (dislocated knee) recently and Ched (Evans) too. They are both important players and big characters in the dressing room.”

“It’s gutting what’s happened to Couttsy,” Wright added. “Nobody likes to see that happen and, there’s no point in denying it, he’s important for us. But we’ve got some really good lads to come in and the one thing you can always say about us is we’re a team. We’re bigger than any one person. We fight for each other, the fans and the club.”