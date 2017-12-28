Sheffield United: Chris Wilder will ‘check social media’ before deciding if David Brooks can face Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has joked he will check social media before ruling David Brooks out of Saturday’s game against Bolton Wanderers.

The Wales international irritated coaching staff by publishing a picture of him receiving hospital treatment for tonsillitis on his Instagram account before last weekend’s draw with Aston Villa after Wilder, in an attempt to deceive the opposition, had suggested he might play.

Brooks, who also missed Boxing Day’s win over Sunderland, has since been reminded of his responsibilities and is scheduled to sit-out the visit of Phil Parkinson’s side.

“I don’t know, I haven’t checked social media,” Wilder replied when asked for an update on the 20-year-old’s condition. “I can keep this going for a little while.

“He’s not in a good way, so we have wrote him off for this little period and see what happens in the New Year. He’s at home now and hopefully getting better by the day.”

Midfielder John Fleck is available for selection against Wanderers after serving a three match suspension following his sending-off against Bristol City. United, who are sixth in the Championship table, sustained no fresh injuries during the 3-0 dismantling of Chris Coleman’s side.

“Everybody has come through Saturday and Tuesday okay, so that’s good news,” Wilder, speaking before training at the Steelphalt Academy, said.