Sheffield United: Blades will press Spurs for an answer about Cameron Carter-Vickers’ loan

Sheffield United have been warned they could lose Cameron Carter-Vickers next month after Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur’s manager, revealed the defender’s season-long loan agreement contains a break clause.

Pochettino raised the possibility of summoning Carter-Vickers back to London after confirming fellow centre-half Toby Alderweireld could be absent until February because of a hamstring complaint.

With injuries and suspensions depleting Spurs’ squad , the Argentine confirmed he has the power to terminate Carter-Vickers’ deal with United and recall Josh Onomah from Aston Villa when the transfer window reopens on January 1, telling reporters before last night’s Premier League meeting with Brighton: “We have the possibility to bring them back.”

Carter-Vickers, aged 19, has made 13 appearances and won his first senior USA cap since moving to South Yorkshire in August. Despite omitting the youngster from the starting eleven which faced Bristol City last week, United manager Chris Wilder would prefer not to lose Carter-Vickers and will privately ask Pochettino to clarify his plans.

Meanwhile, United’s Under-18s defeated Burton Albion 2-0 in the third round of the FA Youth Cup at Bramall Lane last night.

A second half double by midfielder Jordan Doherty set up a fourth round tie at Birmingham City.