See who you can spot in the stands during this Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup final win for Worksop Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st May 2022, 20:10 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 12:40 BST
Worksop Town clinched their 13th Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup with a 2-0 victory over Maltby Main at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium.

After a difficult goalless first period, the Tigers’ quality prevailed in the second half as goals from Liam Hardy, Steven McDonnell, and Ben Tomlinson saw Worksop lift the cup in South Yorkshire.

It was a day that no-one involved for Tigers will forget very easily.

Match photographer Lewis Pickersgill captured these faces in the crowd.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Worksop Ton fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby.

1. Tigers 3 Maltby Main 0

Worksop Ton fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Ton fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby.

2. Tigers 3 Maltby Main 0

Worksop Ton fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Ton fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby.

3. Tigers 3 Maltby Main 0

Worksop Ton fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

Worksop Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby Main in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup final.

4. Tigers 3 Maltby Main 0

Worksop Town fans enjoy the 3-0 win over Maltby Main in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup final. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill

