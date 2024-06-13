After a difficult goalless first period, the Tigers’ quality prevailed in the second half as goals from Liam Hardy, Steven McDonnell, and Ben Tomlinson saw Worksop lift the cup in South Yorkshire.

It was a day that no-one involved for Tigers will forget very easily.

Match photographer Lewis Pickersgill captured these faces in the crowd.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

