See if anyone you know features in this gallery of Worksop folk young and old enjoying the joy and despair of playing football

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 22nd Feb 2022, 09:16 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 09:58 GMT
Playing football brings out some brilliant amongst us all – the joy of winning, the despair of losing and the pleasure of being outside getting some quality exercise.

Young or old it is the same for all of us as these brilliant pictures show.

We’ve gone back into our archives this week to find these cracking images of local folk playing the beautiful game – and it looks like one young goalkeeper will not be forgetting an own goal by his team-mate in a hurry.

Take a look through and see if you can spot a family member in these images.

If you have any retro pictures you would like to see published, email [email protected]

Prospect Hill Junior School Boys team in 2012. Back from left Kallum Chambers, Jack Turner, Sonny Thompson, Geordie Thompson, Thomas Wilkinson, Donovan Goucher, Jack Whyles, front from left Callum Stockham, Joshua Shipman, Nathan Slack, Glenn Neal, Mason Rubie, Alex Grainger, Jamie Allison (w120110-7b)

1. Prospect Hill Junior School

Prospect Hill Junior School Boys team in 2012. Back from left Kallum Chambers, Jack Turner, Sonny Thompson, Geordie Thompson, Thomas Wilkinson, Donovan Goucher, Jack Whyles, front from left Callum Stockham, Joshua Shipman, Nathan Slack, Glenn Neal, Mason Rubie, Alex Grainger, Jamie Allison (w120110-7b) Photo: Rachel Atkins

Pictures from the match between Stanley Street Galacticos V Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club.

2. Stanley Street Galacticos v Hatfield St Leger

Pictures from the match between Stanley Street Galacticos V Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club. Photo: Barrie Codling

Prospect Hill Junior School's Girls and Boys teams line up in 2012.

3. Prospect Hill Junior School Girls and Boys teams

Prospect Hill Junior School's Girls and Boys teams line up in 2012. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Prospect Hill Junior School Girls team. Back from left Megan Cutts, Denva Kirk, Seren Farrar, Shannon Pimperton, Jamie-Lea Grace, front from left Amelia Denyer, Jamie Farrar, Bethany Cardwell, Kaitlin Pimperton.

4. Prospect Hill Junior School Girls team

Prospect Hill Junior School Girls team. Back from left Megan Cutts, Denva Kirk, Seren Farrar, Shannon Pimperton, Jamie-Lea Grace, front from left Amelia Denyer, Jamie Farrar, Bethany Cardwell, Kaitlin Pimperton. Photo: Rachel Atkins

