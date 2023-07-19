Connor O’Grady headed the Tigers into a two-minute lead as he got on the end of Terry Hawkridge’s corner delivery to power it past James Hitchcock.

On 39 minutes, Vaughan Redford doubled Worksop’s lead as he found the bottom corner from range after a switch of play from Hawkridge.

The Tigers increased the tempo in the second period, and they found a third on 70 minutes. Again, O’Grady perfectly met a corner from Hawkridge, but this time his goal-bound effort was nudged past the goalkeeper via the head of Aleks Starcenko.

Worksop net at Bridlington. Picture by Lewis Pickersgill.

Ben Tomlinson made it 4-0 on 74 minutes as he headed home Luke Hall’s lobbed delivery. Starcenko wrapped it up on 85 minutes with a stunning, long-range curler into the top corner.