Seaside delight as Worksop Town coast to friendly win at Bridlington

Worksop Town put five goals without reply past Bridlington Town at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium in Saturday's first away pre-season trip of the summer, writes Devon Cash
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST

Connor O’Grady headed the Tigers into a two-minute lead as he got on the end of Terry Hawkridge’s corner delivery to power it past James Hitchcock.

On 39 minutes, Vaughan Redford doubled Worksop’s lead as he found the bottom corner from range after a switch of play from Hawkridge.

The Tigers increased the tempo in the second period, and they found a third on 70 minutes. Again, O’Grady perfectly met a corner from Hawkridge, but this time his goal-bound effort was nudged past the goalkeeper via the head of Aleks Starcenko.

Worksop net at Bridlington. Picture by Lewis Pickersgill.Worksop net at Bridlington. Picture by Lewis Pickersgill.
Worksop net at Bridlington. Picture by Lewis Pickersgill.
Ben Tomlinson made it 4-0 on 74 minutes as he headed home Luke Hall’s lobbed delivery. Starcenko wrapped it up on 85 minutes with a stunning, long-range curler into the top corner.

Worksop next welcome AFC Mansfield to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium on Saturday.

Related topics:TigersWorksop TownBridlington TownSeaside