Worksop Town forward James Hanson was delighted to score on his return from a knee injury in the 3-3 draw with Workington AFC on Tuesday night, writes Devon Cash.

James Hanson - scoring return. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

Hanson last started a game in March and he completed 71 minutes unscathed, scoring 34 minutes into the fixture with a lovely header.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“It has been a frustrating season with my knee and it has been about getting back to fitness in the gym and on the pitch.

“I was buzzing when the gaffer said that I was starting and I knew it was going to be a big shift on a heavy pitch.

"And I knew that it was going to be tough to continue that in the second half, so I will take 70 minutes in the tank and move onto Saturday.

“It’s always nice to score – it would have been nicer if we got the three points.

"I would have fancied myself a little bit more to get a couple if I was fitter.”