Scoreless draw at Matlock Town a fair result says Worksop Town boss Craig Parry

Both sides had chances, but with the conditions worsening throughout the game, neither team were able to take all three points.

Parry explained that he was content with the point despite a positive outlook on the Tigers’ work in the final third.

“I think a draw was probably a fair result,” he said. “I felt the game deserved goals and in the last 20 minutes, both sides went for the neck.

The Matlock Town v Worksop Town clash ends all square. Photo by Richard Bierton.

“It wasn’t our best performance but looking at the conditions now and before the game, it wasn’t easy to get the ball down and play and a lot of the game was end-to-end and played in certain areas.

“It was like a basketball match at times and it’s not that we didn’t want it to be like that, it’s just it was a difficult game throughout to control.

“We didn’t get into areas quick enough for me and we played on the ball too much and in the final third, we have created chances from the first 10 seconds dragging the ball wide to hitting the crossbar in the final few minutes.

“The quality of our balls in the final third was good, but our build-up play was a little bit slow.

“I was a little bit disappointed that we didn’t make the keeper work more than we did, but he made a fantastic save at the end there to deny Aleks (Starcenko).

“However, when we do get into the final six yard area, we must throw ourselves at it more to work the goalkeeper.”

The Tigers return to home comforts as they welcome Bamber Bridge to the Windsor Foodservice Stadium this weekend.

In the reverse fixture, Luke Hall’s second half goal rescued a point for the Tigers after Ewan Bange opened the scoring against the run of play on 20 minutes.

Parry hopes his side can return to their normal free-flowing self and punish Bamber.

“We’re back at home, so things change again for us, and we know that we’re strong at home at we’ll get at teams,” he said.

“We will be doing that this weekend and throwing plenty of bodies forward and scoring as many goals as we can.

