Sam Wedgbury annoyed by clubs using Worksop Town budget as excuse for defeats
Worksop Town vice captain Sam Wedgbury has hit out at clubs that have used the Tigers’ budget as reason for a loss after Saturday’s victory over Gainsborough Trinity, writes Devon Cash.
The Tigers have been dominant this campaign which in turn has come with its critics, with the midfielder hitting back at the claims.
“People can say, ‘oh, they’ve got loads of money’ and we probably have a decent budget compared to others, but it’s not the money people think and that’s their excuse every week,” he said.
“You still have to work as hard as us and run as far as us.
“We have more quality than most but you just need to get on with it because it’s too easy just to use that as a reason – it annoys me. We’re all buying into what the gaffer is doing and the club is only going one place. You see people and it was in the Gainsborough manager’s programme notes about our budget. But our lads haven’t dropped down for more money, they’re here for the project.”