Sam Wedgbury annoyed by clubs using Worksop Town budget as excuse for defeats

“ People can say, ‘oh, they’ve got loads of money’ and we probably have a decent budget compared to others, but it’s not the money people think and that’s their excuse every week,” he said.

“We have more quality than most but you just need to get on with it because it’s too easy just to use that as a reason – it annoys me. We’re all buying into what the gaffer is doing and the club is only going one place. You see people and it was in the Gainsborough manager’s programme notes about our budget. But our lads haven’t dropped down for more money, they’re here for the project.”